IBSF World Snooker Championship 2019: Mubashir qualifies for round of 64

LAHORE: Pakistan’s Mubashir Raza has qualified for the round of 64 in the ongoing IBSF World Snooker Championship 2019 being held in Antalya, Turkey on Saturday.

According to information made available here, Mubashir made the last 64 round bearing his Mongolian opponent in straight four frames. Apart from Mubashir, former Pakistan’s champion M Asif and Zilfiqar Ahmed Qadiralso won their respective matches. As Asif has no trouble beating his Iserali rival, Zilfiqar had to fight for win. Asif won by four frames while Zulfiqar had a 4-1 win. There is no game on Sunday (today) and there will be only International Billiards & Snooker Federation Annual General Meeting 2019.

Day 4th matches results: M Asif (Pak) bt Daniel Rand (Israel) 4-0 (88-13, 59-25, 75-19, 72-36) Mubashir Raza (PaK) bt Bolorkhuu Erdene (Mongolia) 4-0 (87-14(64), 92-0(92), 71-6(71), 91-1) Zulfuqar A. Qadir (Pak) bt David Donovan (Wales) 4-1 (32-63, 92-25, 81-40, 79-23, 65-61).