KEMU PC-II approved

LAHORE : The Provincial Development Working Party has approved the PC-II of King Edward Medical University (KEMU).

Planning and Development (P&D) Board Chairman Habeebur Rehman Gilani chaired the meeting which approved the PC-II.

KEMU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Masood Gondal was also present. A new campus of KEMU will be set up/constructed in Muridke at a cost of Rs. 167.757, said an officer, Dr Suhail Saqlain. The KEMU VC said said that as an old student of King Edward Medical College Dr Suhail Saqlain had fulfilled his obligation and proved that he was a true Kemcolian.