Mubashir moves into round of 64 at World Snooker C’ship

From our correspondent
LAHORE: Pakistan’s Mubashir Raza has powered into round of 64 at the IBSF World Snooker Championship 2019 being held in Antalya, Turkey on Saturday.
According to information made available here, Mubashir qualified for the last 64 round after defeating his Mongolian opponent in straight four frames.
Apart from Mubashir, former Pakistan’s champion Muhammad Asif and Zulfiqar Ahmed Qadir also won their respective matches.
