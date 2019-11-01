Nawaz’ health indicates stability

LAHORE: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s health indicates stability sans signs of deterioration in vital indicators in the last few days as the specialists have succeeded in bringing harmony in functioning of organs with conflicting reaction to medications.

The ex-PM remains under treatment at the Services Hospital for the 10th consecutive day on Thursday under close monitoring of renowned specialists of various medical disciplines among a 10-member Special Medical Board. The young doctors and other medical staff have, however, boycotted their duties for the second consecutive day on Thursday in connection with their ongoing strike in hospitals on the call of the Grand Health Alliance (GHA).

The members of the Special Medical Board, with their expertise and dedication, have been able to strike a delicate balance among major organs with a tendency to react differently to medication for one organ and vice versa. However, the doctors still face a challenge to maintain consistency and gradual improvement in functioning of vital indicators in order to help Nawaz Sharif attain recovery for his co-morbidities.