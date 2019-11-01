Nawaz still on ECL

ISLAMABAD: Amid strong rumours that former premier Nawaz Sharif may leave the country for medical treatment anytime soon, Minister for Interior Brig (R) Ijaz Shah claimed on Thursday that Nawaz Sharif's name was not on the Exit Control List (ECL).

Ijaz Shah agreed with Geo News' findings that "Nawaz Sharif’s name is on the active ECL, both in the ministry and airport and FIA's record. Issue was not discussed even in last two cabinet meetings -- two federal ministers confirmed on the record to this correspondent. The Ministry for Interior itself, under Supreme Court’s order and (ECL) new rules, can't remove anyone’s name from the ECL.

Officials familiar with the development told this correspondent that neither any summary was forwarded to the federal cabinet pertaining to aforementioned issue nor there was any such move seeking removal of Nawaz Sharif's name from the ECL. "His name is still on the ECL," confirmed a senior official of the Ministry of Interior who said that the minister for interior might not be well aware of this matter. On the other hand, after the eight weeks long bail of Nawaz Sharif, the federal government still has the powers to remove Nawaz Sharif's name from the ECL, rules suggest.