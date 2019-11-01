close
Fri Nov 01, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Zahid Gishkori
November 1, 2019

Nawaz still on ECL

Top Story

Zahid Gishkori
November 1, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Amid strong rumours that former premier Nawaz Sharif may leave the country for medical treatment anytime soon, Minister for Interior Brig (R) Ijaz Shah claimed on Thursday that Nawaz Sharif's name was not on the Exit Control List (ECL).

Ijaz Shah agreed with Geo News' findings that "Nawaz Sharif’s name is on the active ECL, both in the ministry and airport and FIA's record. Issue was not discussed even in last two cabinet meetings -- two federal ministers confirmed on the record to this correspondent. The Ministry for Interior itself, under Supreme Court’s order and (ECL) new rules, can't remove anyone’s name from the ECL.

Officials familiar with the development told this correspondent that neither any summary was forwarded to the federal cabinet pertaining to aforementioned issue nor there was any such move seeking removal of Nawaz Sharif's name from the ECL. "His name is still on the ECL," confirmed a senior official of the Ministry of Interior who said that the minister for interior might not be well aware of this matter. On the other hand, after the eight weeks long bail of Nawaz Sharif, the federal government still has the powers to remove Nawaz Sharif's name from the ECL, rules suggest.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story