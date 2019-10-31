close
Thu Oct 31, 2019
BR
Bureau report
October 31, 2019

Lower Dir shopkeepers asked to display price lists

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The officials of district administration in Lower Dir and Food Department visited the fruit and vegetable market at Timergara and monitored all the bidding process of fruits and vegetables at the time of auction. The officials analysed the various prices of daily commodities and directed the shopkeepers to display the price-lists for the information of masses.

