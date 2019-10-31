Foolproof security for Azadi March

LAHORE:Police provided foolproof security cover to the leaders and participants of Azadi March led by JUI (F) leader Maulana Fazlur-Rehman during their passage and stay in the provincial metropolis here on Wednesday.

Not a single incident of violence or law and order was reported. Over 2,000 cops were deputed at the route of Azadi March under the supervision of divisional SPs and SDPOs and SHOs.

DIG Operations Ashfaq Khan said Lahore police implemented given SOPs to ensure security of the citizens. He added teams of Dolphin Squad, PRU and Elite force along with police stations personnel ensured effective patrolling whereas vehicles and persons were thoroughly searched entry and exit points of the city. He said snap checking, search operations, geo-tagging, biometric verifications were being conducted in different parts of the city on daily basis.

Lahore police also ensured continuous monitoring of Azadi March and other important activities through the CCTV cameras of Punjab Safe Cities Authority to foil any possible nefarious designs of anti social elements. Divisional SPs and officers concerned personally monitored all the arrangements made in this regard and briefed the deputed police officers and officials to stay alert.

Meanwhile, City Traffic Police ensured smooth flow of traffic in the City under a comprehensive advisory plan. Before the departure of Azadi March from Greater Iqbal Park, the traffic flow remained normal in Shahdra, Ravi Road, Lower Mall and around Data sahib. As the Azadi March started departing from the City, heavy traffic was from Shahdra Chowk to Ravi Road was diverted. The traffic moving from Saeed Chowk and Dosaku Chowk towards Shahdra was also diverted to other roads. However, citizens were able to move from Shahdra Chowk towards Saeed Chowk and Dosaku Chowk Saggian Lahore. The traffic coming from Sialkot, Gujranwala was diverted towards Motorway from Kala Shah Kaku, Babu Sabu Saggian Lahore. Slow moving traffic was allowed to make in-outs from Old Ravi Bridge. The traffic from Lorri Adda was sent to Ring Road via vegetable market. The citizens also kept on getting guidance from traffic police through its helpline 15 and Rasta FM and Rasta App.