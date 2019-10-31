Foreign players withdraw from Commissioner Karachi Tennis

KARACHI: Several foreign players have withdrawn from the Commissioner Karachi International Tennis tournament, which is scheduled to take place from November 10-16.

As many as 12 boys and four girls have withdrawn from the tournament including foreign players Ho Wan Li, Wang Chun Athan, Jacob Kailiang Shen, Devansh Punjabi, Howard Chan, Wan Him Donovan and Kwong Leong. The boys' main draw now contains only one foreign player, while there is no foreign player in the girls' main draw.