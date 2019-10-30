Fiction book on social injustice, gender inequality launched

Islamabad :Renowned poets and writer Kishwar Naheed said due to lack of priorities, egotism and lack of positive sentiments for one another, we are pushing our society towards where there is injustice, inequality, discrimination and prejudice.

She was speaking at the book launch titled ‘Katabon ke Darmian’ authored by Dr. Humaira Ashfaq, an acclaimed literary critic and fiction writer, organized by the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI), here at Islamabad.

Kishwar said that in order to bring positive change in our society we all have to give up our arrogance, should show empathy to one another and must allow learned and educated personalities to lead the society from the front.

Commenting on the book, Kishwar said that the way societal pressing issues originally portrayed in the form of fiction shows the maturity of the author, which lacks in our young scholars.

“Dr Humaira (the author of the book) writes the stories from the point of view of a third person to avoid biases and exaggeration, which can be observed in her fictions such as Bhagbhari and Ghuggo Ghory,” she said adding the messages in the fictions shows that the author has clear thoughts and conviction to bring positive change in society.

Kishwar stressed the need for educating the society, especially the young generation, on norms and values.

Executive Director, SDPI, Dr Abid Qaiyum Suleri in his recorded message said that the author through her fictions in her book skillfully unfolds the true face of the society.

“The fiction ‘Thook’ is a story about class system in the society, which tells the suffering and exploitation of marginalised segment of the society and shows the collective societal behaviour and attitude in a society,” he said adding that the author took courageous and bold step to present the stark reality of the society.

Hameed Shahid, an acclaimed short story writer and critic, said that every fiction of the book has a different message which highlights different perspectives of the society.

He said the fictions ‘Duniya Ab Bhi Khobsorat Hy’ and Bhagbhari are those stories that give hope in this world and provide the purpose of life.

"The author tried to present the social realities through women perspective," he added. Renowned poet, progressive writer and senior advisor, SDPI, Ahmed Saleem said that the book is an anthology of short Urdu stories which covers social, political, judicial and economic challenges of the society.

“Dr Humaira (the author) in her short stories tried to shed light on pressing issues including gender inequality, social justice and women economic empowerment”, he said. Qaiser Abbas, Development Professional and Literary Critic said that the author not only tried to write stories, but also provided the way forward for the issues highlighted.