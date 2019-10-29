Spine-breakers, not speed-breakers

The use of speed bumps is common around the world, and they are usually found where vehicle speeds are statutorily directed to be slow. Traffic experts says a majority of Rawalpindi’s traffic humps are illegal and need to go. Civic body and traffic police blame each other for the mess.

“The city is notorious for badly-planned and poorly-designed road humps. They are spine-breakers instead of speed-breakers. Almost 90 per cent of them go against the norms of the municipal bye-laws,” says Faqir Ali.

“Several officials do not recommend humps as they are dangerous for motorists. If at all, they are suited on minor rather than major or cross roads. They say around 100-150 road humps are more than enough for Rawalpindi,” says Hussain Karimi.

“According to some, speed-breakers should be constructed and removed in the presence of traffic enforcement officials, municipal engineers and traffic experts. Removing humps is just as important as it can leave behind a pot-holed road which is more dangerous than the existing hump,” says Aftab Ali.

“Inside the streets, most humps are recommended by people living in the area after an accident occurs. There are four to five accidents a year due to road humps, a senior police officer at the traffic department said the department did not have specific records of deaths due to road humps. “However, they are minimal compared to other causes,” says Jaffar Rizvi.

“Although speed bumps are very effective in keeping vehicle speed down, their use is sometimes controversial as they can cause noise and possibly vehicle damage if crossed at too great a speed. Poorly designed speed bumps can be hard to negotiate in vehicles with low ground clearance. Speed bumps can also pose serious hazards if not easily noticed, though in some cases a small cut in the bump allows motorcyclists and bicyclists to pass through,” says Irfan Haider Kazmi.

“These speed-breakers are more dangerous at night. They are uneven and not consistent in size. Four-wheelers with low floors get damaged because of these humps,” says Abbas Raza Gilani.

Here’s what long-suffering two-wheeler says about the city’s speed-breakers: “There are too many humps in the city and 80 per cent are without markings. Because of lack of visibility, I have gone over the humps at the same speed and many times I fell. Luckily, there was no major injury,” says Muhammad Tayyar Mehdi.

“Many people, especially two-wheeler riders, are unlucky many times over with accidents at unscientifically designed and executed speed-breakers. There was a speed-breaker close to my shop. In a week, at least 3-4 two-wheeler riders would fall since the hump was not laid properly. I would offer first-aid to the people,” says Shakir Ali Rao.