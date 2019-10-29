IMF to bring tougher conditions: Siraj

LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has warned that IMF evaluation mission is coming to Pakistan with more tough conditions to extract the already sinking economy further.

The PTI government is going to take another loan of Rs3,173 billion from IMF in current fiscal year, he said in a statement from Mansoora Monday. Sirajul Haq said after following the fresh dictation from the IMF the government would bring a new Tsunami of price hike and inflation for the masses who are already crushed under the heavy burden of skyrocketing prices of essential commodities and finding no means to make both ends meet.

He said the rulers should wear black bands on their eyes instead of arms so that people could understand the reason behind the cruel economic policies and realise that rulers had become unable to see the reality and the plight of the people at their hands. He lamented that rulers can’t even see that people are dying of hunger and poverty, as they had no basic need in the access and buying power. Growing unemployment caused by the fast closure of industries have left the educated youth and experienced workers as mental patients. Rising circular debts have rendered all development projects suspended and workers unemployed.

Siraj said those having record long sit-ins before the elected governments had panicked on the first day of opposition’s protest march. He lamented that first the PTI government fooled the youth by promising 10 million jobs and now throwing them into the vicious web of interest-based loans which amounted to taking up war against the Allah Almighty and His messenger.

Why not the government gives youth interest-free loans, Siraj asked. He expressed sorrow that PTI government had put the Kashmir issue away from its agenda after Imran Khan’s speech in UN General Assembly, and is now solely concentrating on protecting its rule.

CTO: CTO Liaqat Ali Malik visited Jinnah Hospital to inquire after inspector Riasat Sindhu injured in a traffic accident.

CTO inquired after the injured inspector, presented a bouquet of flowers to him and prayed for his early recovery. An unidentified motorcyclist hit the inspector on Sunday while he was performing duty on Orange Line Route. Inspector Sindhu suffered severe head and waist injuries. The CTO met with MS Jinnah Hospital and discussed parking arrangements at in/out gates of the hospital. The CTO issued directions to DSP Arif Butt to clear path for ambulances outside the hospital.