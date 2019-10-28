Direct rice seeding technology introduced

FAISALABAD: The University of Agriculture Faisalabad has introduced the Direct Rice Seeding Technology (DRST) with 36 per cent water saving and Rs 20,000 per acre expenditures.

Due to this technology, farmers can obtain 30 per cent extra yield. This was told by the speakers during a function on the Farmers Day at Chak Bandi Rajoa Sadaat on Sunday. Prof Dr Muhammad Ashraf, UAF Vice Chancellor, was the chief guest on the occasion.

Addressing the event, Dr Muhammad Ashraf said that mechanisation was a key to achieve maximum agricultural yield potential but unfortunately we could not ensure the mechanisation due to various factors. He was of the view that this was the only way to enable our small farmers to achieve productivity at par with the farming community of modern world.

Dr Ashraf said that UAF Faculty of Agricultural Engineering had been utilising reverse engineering techniques to develop affordable and practicable machinery for the small farmers.

Col (R) Syed Asim Ali Shah while delivering welcome address said that he provided his cultivated area for rice direct seeding technology introduced by UAF Water Management Research Centre (WMRC) which resulted a wonderful crop this year. He added that he would also repeat this experience on maximum land resources of his farm. He offered more collaboration with other scientists of the varsity in order to attract small farming community.

Prof Dr Muhammad Arshad, Director Water Management Research Centre, said that the UAF was striving hard to saving irrigation water by utilising various techniques.