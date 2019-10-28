close
Mon Oct 28, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 28, 2019

‘Solidarity with Kashmir’ starts at PNCA

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
October 28, 2019

Islamabad :The Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on Sunday marked the anniversary of the 1947 Indian invasion of Kashmir as a black day by holding various cultural activities to show solidarity with the residents of the occupied region fighting for the right to self-determination.

On October 27, 1947, Indian forces entered Kashmir and never left and since then, Kashmiris have been observing the day as a black day.

The Pakistan National Council of the Arts events were attended by a large number of schoolchildren.

An exhibition of paintings and photographs by eminent artists titled ‘Solidarity with Kashmir’ also arranged at Gallery 11 of Pakistan National Council of the Arts , reflecting the Indian brutality in held Kashmir attracted a large number of visitors from twin cities.

The photographs highlighted the struggle of Kashmiri innocent people for independence and the right to self-determination.

The artists also arranged a puppet show on the hardships of the people of occupied Kashmir.

The puppet show based on the Kashmiri struggle for independence was attended by a large number of students with their parents.

It also presented Kashmir documentary and dance, Khayali Pulao story, Sindhi Jhumar Raqs, Leva Raqs, Millat ka Pasban, Jeway Pakistan and story Abdullah Ka Gaon for the children.

