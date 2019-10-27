Zardari also diagnosed with prostate enlargement

ISLAMABAD: Former president Asif Ali Zardari platelet count still below the normal and also diagnosed of prostate enlargement.

“Former president Asif Ali Zardari’s platelet count was low but he was out of danger and was being taken care of at PIMS,” said Spokesman of PIMS hospital Dr Wasim Khawaja while talking to News.

Dr Wasim Khawaja said Zardari also suffering enlarged prostate and urologist and a pathologist were also included in the medical board formed to treat the former president. According to spokesman, the sugar level and blood pressure of Zardari was arising time to time and also having a depression.

Meanwhile, according to sources, the medical board decided to conduct tests for abnormal enlargement of prostate glands and the medical treatment would be started on the basis of the results of the tests.

Zardari also have a complaint of suffering from acute spinal cord pain and having a sever neck pain (cervicalgia).

When contacted Secretary General PPP Parliamentarians Farhatullah Babar said the party has asked the PIMS administration to provide the daily health bulletin on the health of former Zardari as the party and family have serious concerns regarding the health of the former president.

He said so far PIMS administration did not give any reply so far on the PPP request to contact the concerned person to get the latest update on the health of the former president.