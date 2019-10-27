Austrian embassy celebrates national day

To celebrate the National Day of Austria, Ambassador Nicolaus Keller and Mrs Ursula Keller hosted a reception at their residence. As elect number of guests both from the Diplomatic Corps; Islamabad’s civil sector and Austrian nationals serving in various fields attended the event and the guest of honour was Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir, Syed Fakhar Imam who was accompanied by his charming wife Abida Husain – a well-known personality in her own right.

The national anthem of Pakistan, Austria and the EUwere played before the host addressed the gathering with an ‘Assalam ualeikoum’ and ‘good evening,’ saying a few words about Austrian music compositions before informing that the Austrian National Day is celebrated on October 26 andrelates to political developments after WW II when Austria was occupied by thefour allied forces. Although the Austrian parliament was democratically elected, every decision required their consent. After ten years Austria got a State Treaty and the allied forces left.

“This year we have several reasons to celebrate,” he said. “65 years of diplomatic representation in Pakistan - though actually relations between our countries go back much further. I want to tell you the story of Muhammad Asad, born Leopold Weiss. He became a world-renowned Muslim journalist, traveller, writer, linguist, political theorist, diplomat and Islamic scholar. Asad was not only one of the most influential European Muslims of the 20th century, he also became friends with Muslim poet-philosopher Muhammad Iqbal and later with Muhammad Ali Jinnah and supported the idea of a separate Muslim state,” he said. “On August 14, 1947 Asad received Pakistani citizenship to thank him for his efforts for Pakistan’s independence and was issued the first passport with the serial number ‘1.’ He was therefore the first officially documented Pakistani. He later served at several administrative and diplomatic positions and as Pakistan’s envoy to the United Nations. The square in front of the UN headquarters in Vienna is named ‘Muhammad Asad Platz’ in commemoration of his work. The fact that Muhammad Asad who contributed in such fundamental way to this country, makes me, as a person, feel proud and honoured.”

After saying a few words about another Austrian, this year's Nobel prize laureate for Literature Peter Handke, he introduced Colonel Bauer the first Defense attaché to be posted in Pakistan and concluded by thanking all the sponsors of the event; his staff at the Embassy and residence and his wife Ursula, ‘who actually masterminded and coordinated most of today’s effort.’

In his response Syed Fakhar Imam, speaking extempore, congratulated the government and people of Austria on behalf of the government and people of Pakistan; surprised everyone by his knowledge of Western classical music when he appreciated themusic that had been played earlier; said we needed a few good universities like they have in Austria and regretted that we as a nation do not have the will topursue excellence in education.

Dinner was served and for the Austrian specialties to be authentic in taste, they had been prepared by the Austrian Chef, Wolfgang Goedl, from the Avari hotel in Lahore. After enjoying the meal, guests left with goodie bags of Austrian cheese, generously donated by the importers.