close
Sat Oct 26, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
N
NNI
October 26, 2019

On PM’s direction…: Maryam shifted to hospital to look after her father

Top Story

N
NNI
October 26, 2019

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz was shifted to Services Hospital in Lahore on Friday where she would undergo medical tests and look after her ailing father Nawaz Sharif.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed the provincial administration to shift Maryam Nawaz to hospital on medical grounds to stay with her father and look after her besides undergoing her own medical tests. She is currently on judicial remand in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case. Following deterioration of health condition of Nawaz Sharif, the premier contacted Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and directed him to move Maryam Nawaz to her father.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story