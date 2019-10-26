On PM’s direction…: Maryam shifted to hospital to look after her father

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz was shifted to Services Hospital in Lahore on Friday where she would undergo medical tests and look after her ailing father Nawaz Sharif.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed the provincial administration to shift Maryam Nawaz to hospital on medical grounds to stay with her father and look after her besides undergoing her own medical tests. She is currently on judicial remand in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case. Following deterioration of health condition of Nawaz Sharif, the premier contacted Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and directed him to move Maryam Nawaz to her father.