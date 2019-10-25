close
Fri Oct 25, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 25, 2019

NA Speaker inquires after Nawaz

National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 25, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Asad Qaiser, Speaker National Assembly made a telephonic contact with Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Mian Shahbaz Sharif on Thursday.

The NA Speaker inquired about the health of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and prayed for his wellbeing. He assured the Leader of the Opposition that best medical healthcare facilities would be provided to Mian Nawaz Sharif.

Shahbaz Sharif appreciated the gesture of the Speaker. He apprised the Speaker about the health condition of his elder brother.

