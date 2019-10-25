Teachers sent to jail on demanding salaries

Islamabad: The federal capital management has sent the Basic Education Community Schools (BESC) teachers on charges of violating Section 144, to Adiala Jail on Thursday. The protesters were demanding their salaries pending for over six months and also requesting government to regularise their jobs.

The police arrested around 129 protesters including males, females teachers and children, on charges of violating Section 144 imposed by Deputy Commissioner (DC), Islamabad.

Kohsar Police Station has registered FIR against the protesters according to Section 188 and sent them to Adiala Jail. Police has nominated all protesters in FIR because of using loud speakers, delivering hate speeches against government and raising slogans against the government. Earlier, police used force and water cannons to disperse the protestors from D-Chowk, while they were sleeping at D-Chowk. Police arrested around 129 protesters and shifted them to different police stations.

The protesters said that they were contributing to the education sector for the last of 23 years but government was not considering their demands. Government is neither paying them salaries nor regularising their jobs, they denounced. The teachers said that their protest would continue till their demands were not accepted by the government.