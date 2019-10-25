Low platelet count can cause dangerous internal bleeding

LAHORE: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s blood platelet count again reportedly fell below the 10,000 mark Wednesday, a situation that can cause dangerous internal bleeding.

London’s famous Mayo Clinic writes on its website: "Dangerous internal bleeding can occur when your platelet count falls below 10,000 platelets per microliter. Though rare, severe thrombocytopenia can cause bleeding into the brain, which can be fatal."

The 27,000-square-foot Mayo Clinic, which is a state-of-the-art health clinic in central London established in partnership with Oxford University Clinic and Oxford University Hospitals, adds: "If for any reason your blood platelet count falls below normal, the condition is called thrombocytopenia. Normally, you have anywhere from 150,000 to 450,000 platelets per microliter of circulating blood. Because each platelet lives only about 10 days, your body continually renews your platelet supply by producing new platelets in your bone marrow. Thrombocytopenia can be inherited or it may be caused by a number of medications or conditions. Whatever the cause, circulating platelets are reduced by one or more of the following processes: trapping of platelets in the spleen, decreased platelet production or increased destruction of platelets."

The Mayo Clinic asserts: "The spleen is a small organ about the size of your fist located just below your rib cage on the left side of your abdomen. Normally, your spleen works to fight infection and filter unwanted material from your blood. An enlarged spleen — which can be caused by a number of disorders — may harbour too many platelets, causing a decrease in the number of platelets in circulation. Platelets are produced in your bone marrow. If production is low, you may develop thrombocytopenia. Factors that can decrease platelet production include Leukemia, some types of anemia, viral infections, such as hepatitis C or HIV, Chemotherapy drugs and heavy alcohol consumption. Some conditions can cause your body to use up or destroy platelets more rapidly than they're produced. This leads to a shortage of platelets in your bloodstream."

Examples of such conditions include pregnancy, Immune thrombocytopenia (which happens when the body's immune system mistakenly attacks and destroys platelets, Bacteria in the blood (severe bacterial infections involving the blood (bacteremia) may lead to destruction of platelets), Thrombotic thrombocytopenic Purpura (a rare condition that occurs when small blood clots suddenly form throughout your body, using up large numbers of platelets), Hemolytic uremic syndrome (this rare disorder causes a sharp drop in platelets, destruction of red blood cells and impairment of kidney function), Hemolytic uremic syndrome (this rare disorder causes a sharp drop in platelets, destruction of red blood cells and impairment of kidney function) and Medications (certain medications can reduce the number of platelets in the blood).