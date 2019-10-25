close
Fri Oct 25, 2019
Engro Fertilizers wins award

Business

KARACHI: Engro Fertilizer Limited’s project PAVE has won its second global accolade this year when it received the award for “Best Shared Value Project Through Cross-Sector Partnership” in Melbourne, Australia at the 2019 Asia Pacific Shared Value Awards, a statement said on Thursday.

Asia Pacific’s top corporate leaders and organisations driving the shift towards redefining capitalism for 2019 have been recognised at these preeminent awards, it added. Hosted by PwC Australia, the annual awards were attended by more than 150 of the region’s leading business executives in Melbourne.

