Fri Oct 25, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 25, 2019

Coca-Cola Pakistan gets new GM

Business

LAHORE: The Coca-Cola Export Corporation, Pakistan Branch announced a new leadership appointment with Fahad Ashraf taking over as the new general manager for Pakistan and Afghanistan region, effective October 2019, replacing Rizwan U Khan, a statement said on Thursday. Khan retired from his current position after having served the company for 20 years in different roles, it added.

