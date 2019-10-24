SCBA elections: Fazl assures PBC of facilitating lawyers on 31st

ISLAMABAD: The JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Wednesday assured the Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) to facilitate the lawyers on October 31 for election process and will not stop any lawyer to reach the Supreme Court building for casting his/her vote.

The PBC Vice Chairman Syed Amjad Shah met the JUI-F chief in Islamabad and requested him to postpone his Azadi March for one day so that the elections of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) scheduled for October 31 can be conducted smoothly.

Fazlur Rehman declined the request of postponing his Azadi March, but assured that they will facilitate the lawyers on October 31 for election process and will not stop any lawyer to reach Supreme Court building. The PBC vice chairman the other day had advised the government to refrain from making any amendment in laws just to create impediment in exercise of legitimate right of the people to lodge their peaceful protest by way of long march, in the interest of continuity of democratic process.