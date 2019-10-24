close
Thu Oct 24, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Sohail Khan
October 24, 2019

SCBA elections: Fazl assures PBC of facilitating lawyers on 31st

National

Sohail Khan
October 24, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Wednesday assured the Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) to facilitate the lawyers on October 31 for election process and will not stop any lawyer to reach the Supreme Court building for casting his/her vote.

The PBC Vice Chairman Syed Amjad Shah met the JUI-F chief in Islamabad and requested him to postpone his Azadi March for one day so that the elections of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) scheduled for October 31 can be conducted smoothly.

Fazlur Rehman declined the request of postponing his Azadi March, but assured that they will facilitate the lawyers on October 31 for election process and will not stop any lawyer to reach Supreme Court building. The PBC vice chairman the other day had advised the government to refrain from making any amendment in laws just to create impediment in exercise of legitimate right of the people to lodge their peaceful protest by way of long march, in the interest of continuity of democratic process.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan