Basit, Haris excel in Southern Punjab victory

LAHORE: Basit Ali’s unbeaten 107 runs and Haris Javed’s 11 wickets in the match helped Southern Punjab beat Balochistan by eight wickets on day two of the fourth-round of the National U19 Three-Day Cricket Tournament on Wednesday, says a press release.

At Dring Stadium in Bahawalpur, resuming their first innings on 68-7, Southern Punjab were dismissed for 79 in 57.3 overs. Muhammad and Muhammad Junaid took three wickets apiece while Abu Huraira grabbed 2-22.

In return, Balochistan in their second innings were bowled out for 116 in 38.3 overs. Muhammad Ayaz top-scored with 23.

For Southern Punjab, Haris Javed took four wickets for 45 runs and ended with match figures of 11-116. Mehboob Ahmed and Muhammad Jahangir took three wickets each.

Chasing 172 to win, Southern Punjab chased down the target in 45.5 overs for the loss of two wickets. Basit Ali scored an unbeaten 107 off 145 balls which included 10 fours and three sixes. Faizan Zafar remained undefeated on 36.

Scores in brief: At Dring Stadium, Bahawalpur: Ba­l­o­chistan 134 all out in 43 overs (Muhammad Junaid 24; Haris Javed 7-71) and 116 all out in 38.3 overs (Muhammad Ayaz 23; Haris Javed 4-45, Muhammad Jahangir 3-18, Mehboob Ahmed 3-29). Southern Punjab 79 all out in 57.3 overs (Basit Ali 48; Muhammad 3-14, Muhammad Junaid 3-26, Abu Huraira 2-22) and 172-2 in 45.5 overs (Basit Ali 107 not out, Faizan Zafar 36 not out). Result: Southern Punjab won by eight wickets.

At Rana Naveed Cricket Academy, Sheikhupura: Northern 231 all out in 80.4 overs (Mubasar Khan 75, Awais Abid 56, Abdul Fasih 43; Gufran Hadi 5-42, Umer Eman 3-17) and 104-5 in 36 overs (Hassan Abid 35, Mohammad Hamza Ilyas 34; Mohammad Awais 4-21). Central Punjab 214 all out in 61.2 overs (Muhammad Huraira 49, Zain Bin Farooq 47; Mubasar Khan 4-32, Akif Khan 4-51).

At State Bank Stadium, Karachi: Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa 180 all out in 56.2 overs (Maaz Sadaqat 69, Salman Khan jr 59; Razaul Hasan 4-42, Arish Ali Khan 3-42) and 103-4 in 47.5 overs (Nasir Faraz 31 not out; Arish Ali Khan 4-39). Sindh 320-9 in 83 overs (Taha Mahmood 91, Mubashir Nawaz 60, Muhammad Taha 51, Muhammad Usman 42; Amir Khan 3-61, Haris Khan 2-53).