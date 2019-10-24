close
Thu Oct 24, 2019
Newsdesk
October 24, 2019

Scientists discover'Yeti' galaxy

World

N
Newsdesk
October 24, 2019

CALIFORNIA: Astronomers from the University of Arizona have accidentally discovered a “hidden monster galaxy” from the dawn of the universe which is creating stars at at a rate 100 times faster than our own. The footprints of such galaxies had previously hinted at their existence “like a cosmic Yeti” according to the University of Arizona, which said “the scientific community generally regarded these galaxies as folklore”. But a new study published in the Astrophysical Journal confirms the existence of at least one such galaxy which was discovered by astronomer Dr Christina Williams using telescopes in the Atacama desert. The monster galaxy was previously thought to by folklore, known only by its cosmic footprint - until it was spotted by astronomers.

