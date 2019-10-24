Anti-smoking awareness drive soon

Islamabad: Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul on Wednesday said a mass awareness campaign would be launched soon to educate people about the adverse impact of tobacco smoking.

The minister told reporters here that the government had levied heavy taxes on cigarettes to discourage its use.

She said the use of cigarettes caused lung cancer and many other diseases.

Zartaj Gul regretted that women were also among smokers, which had long-term impacts on the health of their family members, especially children.