150 vehicles impounded to halt ‘Azadi March’ participants

Rawalpindi :There is a fear of shortage of eatable items and necessary things in coming days among the residents of twin cities because local managements of Rawalpindi and Islamabad have impounded over 150 containers, trucks and trailers to block ‘Azadi March’ participants to enter capital.

Rawalpindi-Islamabad Sabzimandi Welfare Association representative Malik Muhammad Ghafoor said, “We are facing shortage of all kinds of vegetables and fruits for two days. The container owners are not ready to load items due to fear of police. Police have impounded dozens of containers while other containers have gone underground to avoid police.” “There is a fear of worst shortage of vegetables and fruits in coming days,” he warned.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Rawalpindi Captain (r) Mazhar Iqbal told ‘The News’ that they have impounded containers on the directions of higher authorities. “We know that public is facing difficulties but we are only following the directions of higher authorities to control law and order situation in twin cities,” he said.

According to information, the managements will block over 250 entry points of twin cities from October 26 to stop participants of ‘Azadi March’.

Police will impound around 700 containers, trucks and trailers and the management is offering Rs100,000 to every container during ‘Azadi March’ days.

Pakistan Goods Transporters Association General Secretary Nabeel Mahmood Tariq said “Police is impounding containers for two days. Drivers and conductors are not ready to bring their vehicles on roads due to fear of police.”

The managements of twin cities have sent notices to all hotels and guesthouses through concerned SHOs, directing them not to provide rooms to protesters at any cost otherwise legal action would be taken against them. The reliable sources said that Metro Bus Authority (MBA) has also decided to suspend bus service during ‘Azadi March’ days.