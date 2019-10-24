CCPO, DPO summoned in Sikh woman’s case

LAHORE:The Lahore High Court on Wednesday summoned CCPO Lahore and DPO Nankana Sahib on a petition of a Sikh woman, who married a Muslim man, alleging harassment and threat by police.

Jagjeet Kaur, at present residing in Darul Aman, stated in the petition that the police had been pressurising her to dissolve marriage with husband Muhammad Hassaan. The local Sikh community had resorted to protests after Ms Kaur married Hassaan against the will of her family. She also embraced Islam before marriage and was given Muslim name Ayesha.

A session court had sent her to Darul Aman while her husband faced a case of her alleged abduction lodged by the girl’s family. During the hearing of the petition, a law officer filed a report on behalf of ministry of human rights and the Punjab IGP. The ministry in its reply stated that it was ready to keep the woman at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Centre for Women in Islamabad if she had any threat at Darul Aman.

The report by the IGP said Lahore’s CCPO and DPO of Nankana Sahib had been directed to ensure protection of the woman. The petitioner’s counsel told the court that the police had not presented the woman before the sessions court for many last hearings on the pretext of security.

Justice Shahbaz Ali Rizvi directed both police officers to appear in person on Nov 4. The law officer requested the court to exempt DPO Nankana Sahib from personal appearance owing to his busy schedule ahead religious events of Sikh community. However, the judge turned down the request and observed that order of the court was foremost.