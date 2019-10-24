Notices on pleas for treason case against Fazl

LAHORE:The Lahore High Court on Wednesday issued notices to the federal and provincial governments on petitions seeking registration of a case under treason charge against Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

The court adjourned hearing till Oct 29 and directed the registrar office to consolidate all identical petitions pertained to “Azad March” announced by the JUI-F.

The court was hearing two separate petitions demanding the treason proceedings against Maulana Fazalur Rehman for alleged act of inciting people against the government. The petitioners said the respondent was using children of religious seminaries for political motives and spreading hatred against a democratically elected government.

Meanwhile, another similar petition landed in the court filed by advocate Nadeem Sarwar. He made Pemra and ECP party in his petition in addition to the JUI-F leader.

APP adds: An accountability court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of assets beyond means case against former Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Ahad Cheema till November 5. Accountability Court Judge Amjad Nazir Chaudhry conducted the case proceedings. Ahad Cheema was also produced in the court.

The court recorded the statements of three witnesses, Rooh Al Amin, Muhammad Yousaf and Syed Asif Raza Zaidi.

It is pertinent to mention here that seven witnesses have got recorded their statements so far. The National Accountability Bureau had filed a reference against Ahad Cheema in connection with the assets beyond means. NAB had claimed that the former LDA DG possessed Rs 600 million assets, which were more than his known sources of income.