ASF officers who assaulted passengers given punishment

ISLAMABAD: The Airport Security Force (ASF) has come under fire after a video of its officers assaulting passengers last week on Thursday at the Islamabad International Airport (IIAP) went viral on social media with sources saying the aviation force has awarded a 'quarter guard punishment' to the personnel involved in the incident.

The incident had occurred after bad weather conditions forced a PIA flight from Riyadh to land in Islamabad instead of Peshawar, stranding its passengers.

The passengers staged a protest at the airport, consequent to which the ASF personnel were summoned to bring the situation under control.

However, ASF officers got into a brawl with the upset passengers and slapped and punched the protesters. A spokesperson for the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said the IIAP manager had already submitted a written report of incident.