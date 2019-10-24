ASF officers who assaulted passengers given punishment

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The Airport Security Force (ASF) has come under fire after a video of its officers assaulting passengers last week on Thursday at the Islamabad International Airport (IIAP) went viral on social media with sources saying the aviation force has awarded a 'quarter guard punishment' to the personnel involved in the incident.
The incident had occurred after bad weather conditions forced a PIA flight from Riyadh to land in Islamabad instead of Peshawar, stranding its passengers.
The passengers staged a protest at the airport, consequent to which the ASF personnel were summoned to bring the situation under control.
However, ASF officers got into a brawl with the upset passengers and slapped and punched the protesters. A spokesperson for the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said the IIAP manager had already submitted a written report of incident.
