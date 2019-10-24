More containers placed on roadsides in KP ahead of JUI-F march

PESHAWAR: More containers have been placed on the roadsides at various places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to be used for blocking the protesters belonging to theJamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Fazl) and other opposition parties from reaching Islamabad before October 31.

The authorities across the province have been directed to make arrangements in their own districts and towns to block the protesters from coming to Peshawar and then heading for Islamabad. The Motorway and GT Road would be blocked between Attock and Nowshera once the government issues directives to place containers to stop the protesters.

A source said that containers have been delivered at various important points on the Grand Trunk Road, Motorway and other highways. These would be placed on the roads to disconnect southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Hazara, Peshawar valley, Malakand and other parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from Islamabad and Punjab.

Many fear that clashes could erupt between the police and the workers of JUI-F and other opposition parties in case the authorities use force to stop the protesters. Heavy contingents of police, armoured personnel carriers and water cannons would be deployed at different points of every district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to intercept the opposition workers.

The source said that KP would be disconnected through the use of containers from the rest of the country near River Indus, both on Motorway and GT Road, before the “Azadi March” to Islamabad is initiated. The roads linking the southern districts of the province and Hazara with Punjab and Islamabad would also be blocked with containers placed on the main roads, the source added.

As per the security plan, Peshawar would be barricaded on all the four entry points to the city with around 110 containers, eight armoured personnel carriers (APCs), prison vans and water cannons. As many as 4,400 anti-riot policemen, supported by reserved strength of 2,000 cops, would be deployed.

Of the total strength, as per the initial plan, around 2,800 cops are to be deployed at the entrances to the GT Road and Motorway. Around 38 containers would be placed at these points as per initial plan.

The police in southern districts of the province, Mardan, Malakand and Hazara have also been issued instructions to make arrangements to block the way of the protesters to Islamabad through Motorway or other routes. The opposition parties have already warned the government against arresting MaulanaFazlurRehman and other leaders as it would be considered provocation.