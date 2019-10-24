close
October 24, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 24, 2019

Australia for improving ties

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
October 24, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Australia on Wednesday expressed interest in improving bilateral relations in various sectors with Pakistan, while acknowledging the economic reforms in the country.

Australian High Commissioner Geoffrey Shaw expressed pleasure at the government’s emphasis on socioeconomic welfare of the people and making interventions for achieving sustained economic growth and development. “Pakistan and Australia can expand the scope of bilateral relations by cooperating in various sectors,” Shaw said during a meeting with Minister for Planning, Development and Reform Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar.

Bakhtyar said the incumbent government’s economic reform measures would strengthen the country’s economy. “Investors’ confidence is rebounding as the economy takes course corrective measures.”

