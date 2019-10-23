DCs empowered to counter ‘Azadi March’

LAHORE:The Punjab government has empowered Deputy Commissioners (DCs) under Section 196 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in order to counter JUI-F-led “Azadi March” claiming that the powers have been delegated to maintain law and order in the province. In this regard, Punjab Home Department has issued a notification on Tuesday.

Earlier, these powers under the above section of the CrPC rested with the provincial government and only provincial government could take action or lodge a complaint against accused person/persons. After the delegation of the powers to the DCs, now they can exercise the same powers on behalf of the provincial government. As per the notification, the DCs will lodge complaints against accused on behalf of the provincial government under Sections 123-B, 124-A, 108-A and 294-A of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

The DC is authorised to lodge a complaint under Section 123-B of the PPC against a person who would involve in removing national flag from government buildings unauthorisedly. The DC can initiate complaint under Section 124-A of the PPC on account of sedition. Similarly if an offence is committed outside the country; however, the criminals were provided help or assisted from Pakistani territory, the DC is empowered to lodge the complaint under 108-A of the PPC. Moreover, the DC is also authorised to complain against such persons who run gambling den or keeping lottery office.