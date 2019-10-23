close
Wed Oct 23, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 23, 2019

Bid to smuggle heroin foiled

National

LANDIKOTAL: Border authorities at Torkham have seized heroin and arrested the smuggler, sources said on Tuesday. They said that an Afghan national identified as Nazir was coming from Afghanistan when his belongings were searched. The officials said during routine checking, they recovered six kilograms of heroin from his possession. The arrested person was handed over to the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) for further investigation.

