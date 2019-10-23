Rs1.5 bn bridge, road inaugurated in Kaghan Valley

MANSEHRA: Member National Assembly (MNA) Saleh Muhammad Khan has inaugurated work on the Rs1.5 billion Battakundi Bridge and Naran-Jalkhad section of Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad road on Tuesday. "The tourists and passengers travelling between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan would equally benefit as the travelling time will reduce with the completion of the projects," the MNA told the inaugural gathering in Naran.

The Battakundi Bridge, which links Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with Gilgit-Baltistan, was washed away in flash floods some four years ago and motorists were suffering a lot in crossing Kunhar River since then.

"The federal government has sanctioned these huge funds as it wants to promote tourism in the Kaghan valley and rest of such destinations in the country," he added.

The MNA, who is also federal parliamentary secretary, said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had sanctioned the money under its tourism vision programme as he wanted to make tourism a viable industry to generate revenue," said Saleh Khan.

"The KP government has also approved roads in Siren and Kaghan valleys to promote tourism and an amount of Rs2 billion would be spent on carpeting of roads and other infrastructures," the MNA added. He said a mega project was under consideration to make Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad to Babusar top road all-weather, which would bring an economic revolution in the province. "If this road remains open to traffic in all seasons, it will go a long way in promoting tourism in Kaghan Valley.