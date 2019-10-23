Latest News
October 23, 2019
October 23, 2019
Latest News
Teary Maryam Nawaz Says She Wasn’t Allowed To See Ailing Father
Govt Decides To Allow JUI-F To Hold Azadi March
Klopp Warns Liverpool Over 'imperfect' Away Form
FO Says Pakistan Will Attend Afghan Peace Talks In Russia
Hareem Shah’s TikTok Video In A Top Gov Office Goes Viral On Internet
Planning Towards A Women Edition Of PSL: Urooj Mumtaz
Mahira Khan On Misuse Of #MeToo Movement In Pakistan
Topstory
India’s fictitious claims exposed
Second appeal right abolished from CPC
Rehbar Committee says talks only if govt accepts right to protest
Nawaz’s health improves after getting three mega units of platelets
It’s neither sit-in nor lockdown, says Fazl
Opinion
Saleem Safi
Jammu & Kashmir: what next?
Binoy Kampmark
The decent protester
Iftikhar Ahmad
New forms of modern slavery
Mohammad Zubair
Protest and politics
Kamal Azfar
Conflict of laws
John Feffer
The right’s war
Newspost
The silence of the UN
Water scarcity
Indian violence
The bright side?
Accident prone
Editorial
Structural reforms
Medical education
National
Opposition wants to escape accountability through protest, says Sarwar
Punjab cabinet approves amendment to E-Stamp, Police Rules
Chiniot mines case accused remanded
Dir MPA to raise women’s college shifting issue in KP Assembly
SNGPL cuts over 3,000 illegal gas connections in KP
World
Erdogan threatens to restart Syria offensive
Hover-taxi whizzes over Singapore
Russia discovers five Arctic islands
Boris may abandon Brexit bill
Japan’s emperor completes enthronement in ancient ceremony
Sports
Fakhar, Khushdil help KP reach semis
India thrash South Africa to complete Test sweep
Germany thrash Pakistan 6-1
Bairstow targets NZ T20s as first step to Test comeback
Brexit will boost South African cricket: du Plessis
Business
Rashakai economic zone to be inaugurated next month
Customs plan checking cargoes’ weight to verify import prices
Youth, women drive spur social business growth in Pakistan
Market inches up on quarterly earnings
Rupee gains slightly
Karachi
Karachi’s destroyers still Centre’s coalition partner, says Sindh govt
SHC tells govt to form task force to curb dog-bite cases
Fresh non-bailable arrest warrants out against Durrani’s family members, others
CM praises newspaper hawker’s son for excelling in intermediate exam
Death toll rises to 20 as dengue claims another life in Karachi
Lahore
Cabinet approves amendments to E-Stamp, Police Rules
Holding protest every citizen’s right: LHC
589 visually impaired employees to be regularised: minister
‘Opp wants to escape accountability’
‘Saira Aur Maira’ — a tribute to Asma Jahangir from daughters
Islamabad
Two more die of dengue at HFH taking tally to 27 at allied hospitals
6th International Conference on Medical Education 2019 concludes
Seminar held to create awareness of maternal health care issues
Malaysian envoy visits Lok Virsa
BU signs MoU to develop linkage with telecom sector
Peshawar
More From Business
Youth, women drive spur social business growth in Pakistan
Turkish firms invited to invest in renewable energy sector
Delusion of progress cannot feed the hungry
Gold prices fall Rs300/tola
SECP appoints new member
EU envoy visits LCCI
FPCCI, MNCCI sign agreement
Weekly SPI inflation up 2.36pc
Rashakai economic zone to be inaugurated next month
Customs plan checking cargoes’ weight to verify import prices
Mari Petroleum profit rises 45pc in Q1