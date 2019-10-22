close
Tue Oct 22, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
O
ONLINE
October 22, 2019

Assets case: Khursheed’s remand extended to another 15 days

National

O
ONLINE
October 22, 2019

SUKKUR: Hearing the assets case, the Accountability Court (AC) Monday extended the remand of PPP leader Syed Khurshid Shah for 15 days and handed him over him to the NAB. Shah was presented in the court for the fourth time on completion of remand.

As the hearing began, the counsel for NAB told the judge that doctors had conducted medical checkup of Khurshid Shah on court orders. He said the medical report had declared the PPP leader physically fit. He told the judge that investigation was still underway and sought extension in the remand, as the accused was not extending full cooperation. Raza Rabbani told the judge that answers to all the questions given by the NAB had been filed.

The NAB prosecutor presented documents of business partner of Khurshid Shah in the court. Granting the NAB request, the court extended Khurshid Shah’s remand to another 15 days and ordered his production on November 4.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan