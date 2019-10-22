Assets case: Khursheed’s remand extended to another 15 days

SUKKUR: Hearing the assets case, the Accountability Court (AC) Monday extended the remand of PPP leader Syed Khurshid Shah for 15 days and handed him over him to the NAB. Shah was presented in the court for the fourth time on completion of remand.

As the hearing began, the counsel for NAB told the judge that doctors had conducted medical checkup of Khurshid Shah on court orders. He said the medical report had declared the PPP leader physically fit. He told the judge that investigation was still underway and sought extension in the remand, as the accused was not extending full cooperation. Raza Rabbani told the judge that answers to all the questions given by the NAB had been filed.

The NAB prosecutor presented documents of business partner of Khurshid Shah in the court. Granting the NAB request, the court extended Khurshid Shah’s remand to another 15 days and ordered his production on November 4.