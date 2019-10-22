3 cops injured in Quetta blast

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
QUETTA: Three police personnel among several injured in a blast at Spiny Road near Pak-Turk School area of the provincial capital on Monday. According to police sources, an explosive device attached with a motorbike parked near the Pak-Turk School went off when patrolling vehicle of the Kharotabad Police Station was passing by. The injured identified as Sub-Inspector Nisar Ahmed, his driver Khan Muhammad and gunman Arsalan, were rushed to the Civil Hospital. They were stated to be in stable condition.
QUETTA: Three police personnel among several injured in a blast at Spiny Road near Pak-Turk School area of the provincial capital on Monday. According to police sources, an explosive device attached with a motorbike parked near the Pak-Turk School went off when patrolling vehicle of the Kharotabad Police Station was passing by. The injured identified as Sub-Inspector Nisar Ahmed, his driver Khan Muhammad and gunman Arsalan, were rushed to the Civil Hospital. They were stated to be in stable condition.