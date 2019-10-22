close
Tue Oct 22, 2019
Qandeel case: Review plea filed in LHC

October 22, 2019

MULTAN: The prosecution in the Qandeel Baloch murder case Monday filed a review petition with the LHC Multan bench against the acquittal of five accused, including cleric Mufti Abdul Qavi. According to court sources, the LHC has been prayed to review the decision of the model court regarding the murder case of Qandeer Baloch. The prosecution submitted in its plea that the model court acquitted Mufti Abdul Qavi, Muhammad Zafar, Abdul Basit, Haq Nawaz and Aslam Shaheen, ignoring some facts.

