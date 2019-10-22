Three cops injured in Quetta blast

QUETTA: Three police personnel among several injured in a blast at Spiny Road near Pak-Turk School area of the provincial capital on Monday. According to police sources, an explosive device attached with a motorbike parked near the Pak-Turk School went off when patrollingvehicle of the Kharotabad Police Station was passing by. The injured identified as Sub-Inspector Nisar Ahmed, his driver Khan Muhammad and gunman Arsalan, were rushed to the Civil Hospital. They were stated to be in stable condition.