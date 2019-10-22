Semifinalists decided in Punjab Junior Tennis

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Quarterfinal matches were played on the day in the BoP Punjab Junior Tennis Championship here at PLTA Courts Bagh-i-Jinnah on Monday. Secretary PLTA Rashid Malik along with chief referee Faheem Siddique supervised the matches.
In Under-18 first quarterfinals M. Shoaib of Peshwar beat Local boy Yawar Ali by 6-2, 6-1,in 2nd quarterfinal Khuzima Abdul Rehman of Islamabad beat Usama Mehmood by 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 in a hour long match.
In the third quarterfinal Faizan Fayyaz beat Nalain Abbas by 6-3, 6-2 while in the 4th quarterfinal Ahmed Kamil beat Bilal Asim by 6-2, 6-2 and qualify for semifinals.
In Girls 18 first quarterfinals Shimza Durrab beat Khadija Shafiq by 6-1, 6-1 and in 2nd quarterfinal Zara Salman beat Zunera Tariq by 6-0, 6-0. In under -2 doubles quarterfinals Husnain Ali Rizwan and Haider ALi Rizwan beat Mustafa Haroon and Abdullah Yousaf by 4-0, 4-0. Zohaib Afzal Malik and Hania Minhas beat Yashir Tarar and Essa Bilal by 4-0, 4-0, in 3rd Hamaza Ali Rizwan and Ameer Mazari beat Raja Mustafa and Harris by 4-0, 4-1 and in 4th and last quarterfinal Asad Zaman and Ehtasam Arif Humion beat Ismael Danish and Omer Jawad by 4-1, 4-1 and qualify for semifinals.
In under-14 pre-quarterfinals Bilal Asim beat Kamran Khan by 4-0, 4-0, Haider Ali Rizwan beat Waleed Javed by 4-2, 4-0, Shaheel Durrab beat Rian Munsaf by 4-2, 4-1, Ehtasam Arif beat Asad Zaman by 4-1, 4-2, Khuzaima Abdul Rehman beat Ibraheem Anjum by 4-1, 4-0, Husnain Ali Rizwan beat ALi Haroon by 4-0, 4-2, Ahmed Nail beat Arman Kamran by 4-0, 4-0 and qualify for quarter finals.
In Men’s 35 plus doubles first quarterfinals Faisal Anwar and Pervaiz beat Hadi Hussain and Haider Ali by 6-4, 7-5, in 2nd Quarterfinals Ashir ALi and Faizan Fayyaz beat Mehboob Waheed and Adeel by 6-1, 6-2, in 3rd quarterfinals Usama Waheed and Sheryar Salamat beat Abubaker and M Tahir by 6-0, 6-0 and in 4th quarterfinals Arif Feroz and Shahbaz got walk over.
LAHORE: Quarterfinal matches were played on the day in the BoP Punjab Junior Tennis Championship here at PLTA Courts Bagh-i-Jinnah on Monday. Secretary PLTA Rashid Malik along with chief referee Faheem Siddique supervised the matches.
In Under-18 first quarterfinals M. Shoaib of Peshwar beat Local boy Yawar Ali by 6-2, 6-1,in 2nd quarterfinal Khuzima Abdul Rehman of Islamabad beat Usama Mehmood by 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 in a hour long match.
In the third quarterfinal Faizan Fayyaz beat Nalain Abbas by 6-3, 6-2 while in the 4th quarterfinal Ahmed Kamil beat Bilal Asim by 6-2, 6-2 and qualify for semifinals.
In Girls 18 first quarterfinals Shimza Durrab beat Khadija Shafiq by 6-1, 6-1 and in 2nd quarterfinal Zara Salman beat Zunera Tariq by 6-0, 6-0. In under -2 doubles quarterfinals Husnain Ali Rizwan and Haider ALi Rizwan beat Mustafa Haroon and Abdullah Yousaf by 4-0, 4-0. Zohaib Afzal Malik and Hania Minhas beat Yashir Tarar and Essa Bilal by 4-0, 4-0, in 3rd Hamaza Ali Rizwan and Ameer Mazari beat Raja Mustafa and Harris by 4-0, 4-1 and in 4th and last quarterfinal Asad Zaman and Ehtasam Arif Humion beat Ismael Danish and Omer Jawad by 4-1, 4-1 and qualify for semifinals.
In under-14 pre-quarterfinals Bilal Asim beat Kamran Khan by 4-0, 4-0, Haider Ali Rizwan beat Waleed Javed by 4-2, 4-0, Shaheel Durrab beat Rian Munsaf by 4-2, 4-1, Ehtasam Arif beat Asad Zaman by 4-1, 4-2, Khuzaima Abdul Rehman beat Ibraheem Anjum by 4-1, 4-0, Husnain Ali Rizwan beat ALi Haroon by 4-0, 4-2, Ahmed Nail beat Arman Kamran by 4-0, 4-0 and qualify for quarter finals.
In Men’s 35 plus doubles first quarterfinals Faisal Anwar and Pervaiz beat Hadi Hussain and Haider Ali by 6-4, 7-5, in 2nd Quarterfinals Ashir ALi and Faizan Fayyaz beat Mehboob Waheed and Adeel by 6-1, 6-2, in 3rd quarterfinals Usama Waheed and Sheryar Salamat beat Abubaker and M Tahir by 6-0, 6-0 and in 4th quarterfinals Arif Feroz and Shahbaz got walk over.