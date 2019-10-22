Semifinalists decided in Punjab Junior Tennis

LAHORE: Quarterfinal matches were played on the day in the BoP Punjab Junior Tennis Championship here at PLTA Courts Bagh-i-Jinnah on Monday. Secretary PLTA Rashid Malik along with chief referee Faheem Siddique supervised the matches.

In Under-18 first quarterfinals M. Shoaib of Peshwar beat Local boy Yawar Ali by 6-2, 6-1,in 2nd quarterfinal Khuzima Abdul Rehman of Islamabad beat Usama Mehmood by 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 in a hour long match.

In the third quarterfinal Faizan Fayyaz beat Nalain Abbas by 6-3, 6-2 while in the 4th quarterfinal Ahmed Kamil beat Bilal Asim by 6-2, 6-2 and qualify for semifinals.

In Girls 18 first quarterfinals Shimza Durrab beat Khadija Shafiq by 6-1, 6-1 and in 2nd quarterfinal Zara Salman beat Zunera Tariq by 6-0, 6-0. In under -2 doubles quarterfinals Husnain Ali Rizwan and Haider ALi Rizwan beat Mustafa Haroon and Abdullah Yousaf by 4-0, 4-0. Zohaib Afzal Malik and Hania Minhas beat Yashir Tarar and Essa Bilal by 4-0, 4-0, in 3rd Hamaza Ali Rizwan and Ameer Mazari beat Raja Mustafa and Harris by 4-0, 4-1 and in 4th and last quarterfinal Asad Zaman and Ehtasam Arif Humion beat Ismael Danish and Omer Jawad by 4-1, 4-1 and qualify for semifinals.

In under-14 pre-quarterfinals Bilal Asim beat Kamran Khan by 4-0, 4-0, Haider Ali Rizwan beat Waleed Javed by 4-2, 4-0, Shaheel Durrab beat Rian Munsaf by 4-2, 4-1, Ehtasam Arif beat Asad Zaman by 4-1, 4-2, Khuzaima Abdul Rehman beat Ibraheem Anjum by 4-1, 4-0, Husnain Ali Rizwan beat ALi Haroon by 4-0, 4-2, Ahmed Nail beat Arman Kamran by 4-0, 4-0 and qualify for quarter finals.

In Men’s 35 plus doubles first quarterfinals Faisal Anwar and Pervaiz beat Hadi Hussain and Haider Ali by 6-4, 7-5, in 2nd Quarterfinals Ashir ALi and Faizan Fayyaz beat Mehboob Waheed and Adeel by 6-1, 6-2, in 3rd quarterfinals Usama Waheed and Sheryar Salamat beat Abubaker and M Tahir by 6-0, 6-0 and in 4th quarterfinals Arif Feroz and Shahbaz got walk over.