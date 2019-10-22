British PM denied new Brexit deal vote

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was dealt a fresh blow on Monday when the speaker of parliament denied him a second shot at getting his Brexit deal passed just 10 days before the deadline.

House of Commons speaker John Bercow -- a colourful figure who has played a starring role in the Brexit drama -- said Johnson was not allowed to push for the same vote twice in the same parliamentary sitting.

Lawmakers decided at their first Saturday session since the 1982 Falklands War to force the Conservative leader to ask Brussels to postpone the October 31 divorce by three months. "The motion will not be debated today because it would be repetitive and disorderly to do so," Bercow said.

Johnson is trying to secure a break from Brussels that severs many of the island nation’s economic relations with Europe after 46 years of EU membership. But lawmakers refused on Saturday to give their backing to his revised divorce plan until all the domestic legislation needed to ratify it has passed.

Johnson’s foes are now forging new alliances and trying to attach amendments that could either force him to push for closer trade ties with the EU -- or abandon the deal and accept a third delay this year.