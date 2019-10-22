Containers dumped in Chakdara

CHAKDARA: The local administration started acting on its plan to stop the marchers to join the Azadi March by dumping containers on roadside in Chakdara in Lower Dir district. Eyewitnesses said that to cope with the marchers, the authorities had started dumping containers on roadside probably to block the road for the marchers participating in the Azadi March on October 27.

It was learnt that the people were also set to leave for Lahore to attend the annual Tableeghi Ijtima on October 30. The people would use the same route via Chakdarra Pull and Pull Chowki to head to Lahore for Ijtehma but due to blockade of the road they would also be facing hardships.

Alleged killer held in Bara

By our correspondent

BARA: The police arrested an alleged killer in Sipah area of Khyber tribal district, a senior police official said. Briefing reporters at the Levies Centre, District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Hussain said that one Bilal was shot dead in the Sipah area and the accused had fled the scene on Saturday night. He said that using scientific techniques, the police succeeded in arresting the accused, Atif Shah, who later confessed to committing the murder. The DPO said that the accused had murdered Bilal over some honour-related issue.