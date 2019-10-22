close
Tue Oct 22, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
October 22, 2019

Buzdar reviews progress on Naya Pakistan Housing Project

National

 
October 22, 2019

LAHORE: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar presided over a meeting at CM’s office here Monday in which progress on Naya Pakistan Housing Project for low income people was reviewed and a detailed briefing was also given to the participants. The chief minister approved a sum of Rs500 million funds for Punjab Housing Town Planning Agency.

Addressing the meeting, Usman Buzdar said that obstacles should be removed in order to ensure completion of Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme and people’s financial conditions should be kept in mind while chalking out housing policy of the project. The all-out attention should be paid while constructing small houses in the province, he added. The meeting decided to launch rural housing project in 17 model villages.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan