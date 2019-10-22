Buzdar reviews progress on Naya Pakistan Housing Project

LAHORE: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar presided over a meeting at CM’s office here Monday in which progress on Naya Pakistan Housing Project for low income people was reviewed and a detailed briefing was also given to the participants. The chief minister approved a sum of Rs500 million funds for Punjab Housing Town Planning Agency.

Addressing the meeting, Usman Buzdar said that obstacles should be removed in order to ensure completion of Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme and people’s financial conditions should be kept in mind while chalking out housing policy of the project. The all-out attention should be paid while constructing small houses in the province, he added. The meeting decided to launch rural housing project in 17 model villages.