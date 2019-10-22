Alleged killer of 2 women, child arrested

PESHAWAR: The police arrested an alleged killer of two women and a child in Mathra before he could escape to Afghanistan, an official said on Monday.

The superintendent of police (SP), Rural, Ali Bin Tariq told a press conference that the police

arrested the accused Abdullah, who is a motorbike mechanic and wanted to marry the girl, who was among the three people killed in the house in Patwar Bala.

The official said that Abdullah was angry at the girl over some issue and he managed to break into her house and killed her. The official said he also killed the elderly woman and the four-year-old boy when they saw him while killing the girl. The SP Rural said the accused Abdullah had burnt his clothes that he wore during the killings to destroy the evidence.