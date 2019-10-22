close
Tue Oct 22, 2019
October 22, 2019

IMC releases sustainability report

Business

KARACHI: Indus Motor Company (IMC) has published its 4th Sustainability Report for the financial year 2019, a statement said on Monday.

The company fully recognises the importance of disclosing information concerning its approach to its triple bottom-line responsibility, it added. The report presents a holistic view of IMC’s contributions to sustainable development. It has been prepared according to the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards, which is the most widely recognised framework for sustainability reporting.

Over the years, Indus Motor Company has actively benchmarked its operations and has duly implemented the 10 principles of the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), the statement said. It also supports the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to achieve its strategic objectives in terms of sustainability.

