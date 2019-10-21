Chehlum processions pass off peacefully

LAHORE: Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and other martyrs of Karbala was observed Sunday across the country with traditional religious solemnity and spirit to commemorate the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions.

In Lahore, the rituals of Chehlum were observed amidst tight security arrangements to ward off fears of subversion in view of the ongoing wave of lawlessness and terrorism in the country. Mobile phone service was suspended in certain areas while additional police patrolling and monitoring was made to counter the possible terror threats.

District government and police officers made special arrangements on and around the route of the central Zuljinnah procession including strict check on pillion riding and keeping close eye on suspects in the sensitive areas. Police commandoes and army personnel were guarding sensitive places and the areas along the routes of Chehlum processions.

Various Majalis and Matam gatherings were held in different city Imambargahs to commemorate the Karbala incident and highlight the message of the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions. While a number of Alam and Tazia processions were taken out from different Imambargahs and marched through their respective routes peacefully.

The central Zuljinnah procession taken out from Haveli Alif Shah inside Delhi gate in the morning after a Majlis addressed by Allama Dawood Jawad Mashadi. It passed through its traditional route before concluding at Karbala Gamay Shah late in the night. Its route included Masjid Wazir Khan, Khiradi Chowk, Chowk Nawab Sahab, Mohallah Shian, Nisar Haveli, Chohatta Mufti Baqar, Rang Mehal, Pani Wala Talab, Sunehri Masjid, Koocha Faqir Khana, Tehsil Bazar, Novelty Chowk, Bhatti Gate and Karbala Gamay Shah.

Special measures were taken to ensure the security and facilitation of thousands of chest beating and Noha reciting mourners. Uniformed and plain clothes policemen guarded all entry points to the route of the procession while the unnecessary entry points were sealed off and entry was allowed on the route only from walk through gates and scanning by metal detectors. Hundreds of police personnel and special units were deployed on the rooftops of the buildings along the routes and other sensitive points.

Besides surveillance through helicopters and close circuit television cameras, sharp shooters were deployed at multi-storied buildings along the route. Elite force jawans on ten vehicles performed security duties from start of procession at Haveli Alaf Shah to its culmination at Karbala Gamay Shah. In order to avoid the possible mixing up of the participants of the procession with thousands of devotees gathered at the concluding ceremonies of the three-day Urs at Data Darbar near Bhaati gate, the procession was delayed after the evening was scheduled to reach the nearby Karbala Gamay Shah late in the night well after the Urs proceedings had concluded.

A Majlis was held at Karbala Gamay Shah after the culmination of the procession where noted Zakerin highlighted the significance of the Karbala incident and the philosophy of martyrdom of Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions.