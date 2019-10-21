BD security team visits KRL Cricket Stadium

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Four-member Bangladesh Security team visited KRL Ground in Rawalpindi to check the security arrangements for forthcoming Bangladesh under-16 cricket team tour to Pakistan.
The security team consisting of Mohammad Atiquzzaman, Daloer Hossain, Mohammad Sharif Ul Hasan and G M Rasel Rana stayed at site for a few hours and checked the team’s arrangements for the matches against Pakistan under 16 team.
Bangladesh under-16 is expected to visit Pakistan next week followed by their women team and later by their national team in January 2020.
