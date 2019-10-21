close
Mon Oct 21, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
October 21, 2019

Symposium on advanced materials today

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
October 21, 2019

Islamabad :The five-day 16th International Symposium on Advanced Materials2019 (ISAM-2019) organised by Pakistan Advanced Materials Forum (PAMF) is being held from today (Monday) at National Centre of Physics near Quaid-e-Azam University here.

This biennial event has become one of the prime international forums at which materials engineers and scientists can keep themselves up-to-date with recent technologies and new trends and developments in advanced structural and functional materials. Jawed Saleem Qureshi, Chairman Pakistan Engineering Council will grace the opening ceremony as Chief Guest, which will be held at 0930 hrs, 21 October, 2019 at National Centre of Physics, Quaid-e-Azam University, Shahdra, Islamabad. The closing ceremony will be held on 25 October, 2019 at 1530 hrs, at the same venue.

Fazal A. Khalid, Chairman Punjab Higher Education Commission will chair the closing ceremony. Tahir Ikram, Chairman Symposium will also be present in these ceremonies.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore