Symposium on advanced materials today

Islamabad :The five-day 16th International Symposium on Advanced Materials2019 (ISAM-2019) organised by Pakistan Advanced Materials Forum (PAMF) is being held from today (Monday) at National Centre of Physics near Quaid-e-Azam University here.

This biennial event has become one of the prime international forums at which materials engineers and scientists can keep themselves up-to-date with recent technologies and new trends and developments in advanced structural and functional materials. Jawed Saleem Qureshi, Chairman Pakistan Engineering Council will grace the opening ceremony as Chief Guest, which will be held at 0930 hrs, 21 October, 2019 at National Centre of Physics, Quaid-e-Azam University, Shahdra, Islamabad. The closing ceremony will be held on 25 October, 2019 at 1530 hrs, at the same venue.

Fazal A. Khalid, Chairman Punjab Higher Education Commission will chair the closing ceremony. Tahir Ikram, Chairman Symposium will also be present in these ceremonies.