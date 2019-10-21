close
Mon Oct 21, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 21, 2019

Delightful traditional folk tunes enthral audience

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
October 21, 2019

Islamabad :The Mausikaar trust organised a cultural show, with regional music and dance ranging from Gilgit/Baltstan to

Sindh for its second program of the season in collaboration with All Pakistan Textile Mills Association. The event was held at the residence of a member.

The programme began a little late maybe because of the venue being in Banigala where it’s often not easy to find the address, especially after dark! Welcoming the gathering, president Mausikaar, Dr Seema Khan said a few words about the trust as well as introduced the artistes and the instruments they would play. “What you are about to see and hear is just a fraction of our traditional folk culture,” she said. “The scope of it is very varied as it changes every two hundred miles or so and different sounds and movements can be found as you travel from one end of the country to the other.”

