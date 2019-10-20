PM bad mouths, ministers raise farce of talks: PML-N

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal said on the one hand, this incompetent prime minister creates a farcical committee and on the other, he bad mouths political opponents and ridicules them.

Responding to the press conference of Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak, Ahsan Iqbal reminded the government that protests is a right accorded to citizens by the Constitution of Pakistan. “How can those who staged a sit-in themselves, object to a protest. He said the offer for talks is a twin-faced move. Ahsan Iqbal said government is abusing opposition on one hand and offering dialogue on the other. Reminding the PTI of the 2014 sit-in, Ahsan Iqbal, said the 126-day sit-in caused a shutdown of schools, the Chinese president’s tour was cancelled and now they are worried about the education of the children. Imran Khan should first tender an apology to the nation and to Nawaz Sharif before talking about negotiations, he added. Taking another swipe at PTI, the PML-N leader questioned the conscience with which the party’s representatives are delivering sermons on the wisdom of talks when they descended onto the PTV offices, the Supreme Court building and the Parliament. Ahsan Iqbal said it is not only Shahbaz Sharif and Maulana Fazlur Rehman who view the prime minister as incompetent and a failure but the entire nation endorses their view.

The entire opposition, traders, labourers, students and media will come out (on October 31) to rid themselves of Khan’s follies, he declared.

Iqbal said government is hiding its incompetency as it has nothing to deliver adding the entire country is calling PM Imran incompetent.

He said people from all walks of life would participate in the protest against this government.

The PML-N Spokesperson, Marriyum Aurangzeb, said the nation has taken notice of the incompetency of prime minister adding the economy would be on the right track after the resignation of Prime Minister Imran Khan. She said lack of economic plan and vision is the main reason behind the disaster of economy.